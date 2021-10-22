UAE: Massive fire breaks out in automobile workshop
The blaze was reported at 12pm
A massive fire broke out in an automobile workshop in Fujairah on Friday afternoon.
The blaze was reported at 12pm. Video footage showed clouds of black smoke engulfing the area near the workshop.
This is a developing story. More details to follow.
