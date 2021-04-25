- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: 'Mass mail attack' warning issued
Many residents have lost money as they were not careful online, authority says.
Abu Dhabi residents have been urged to be extremely cautious of suspicious emails and phone calls to avoid falling victim to online fraud by hackers.
Listen to this story and more on 8@8 with David Light
ALSO READ:
>> Up to Dh1m fine for online fraud, warn UAE prosecutors
“Make sure to check the source of e-mails received, the incoming calls, the type of information required, and do not download any attachments from unknown sources in order to avoid infecting your device,” the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority said on Twitter.
According to recent reports from police and banking institutions, many people have fallen victim to online fraud operations and had their money stolen due to a lack of caution in their financial dealings online.
The authority advised people to keep their operating systems and software up-to-date as it helps the devices provide better protection, and enables them to detect and delete viruses that can steal data.
“This caution is one of the most important tools that protect against cyber risks,” said authorities.
“Mass mail attack is one of the types of service disruption attacks. It involves sending a large number of e-mail messages to a single e-mail address in a short period of time, with the aim of exceeding the user’s inbox space and these attacks may cause the e-mail server to malfunction.”
ALSO READ:
>> UAE scam alert: Police warn of fake restaurant websites
Abu Dhabi Police have warned individuals against sending credit card information or personal financial account details via e-mails or untrusted websites.
The force also stressed the need to not disclose personal data, such as ID numbers, account numbers or passwords, via phone or e-mail, or other online means of communication, except after completely making sure that they trust the person requesting the information.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
-
Education
UAE: Grade XI students thrilled to be back in...
All Class X students were auto-promoted to Grade XI due to the... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Fire kills 82 at Iraqi Covid hospital, health...
Many of the victims were on respirators and were suffocated or burned ... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai to get four water transport lines this year
The four new lines will link Deira Night Market with Al Ghubaiba... READ MORE
-
Transport
UAE summer warning: Dubai Police explain how your ...
It is during summer that vehicle fires increase significantly, which... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli