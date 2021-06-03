UAE: Man to pay motorist over Dh25,000 for insulting him, damaging car

The motorist claimed compensation for physical, material and moral damages

A young man, who insulted and undermined a motorist after intentionally ramming into his car and damaging it on an Al Ain road, has been instructed to pay Dh25,750 to the victim in compensation for the damages.

The Al Ain Court of First Instance ordered the Arab youth to pay the compensation to the driver, and owner of the car, after he was found guilty of damaging his vehicle, endangering his life and insulting him in a manner that damaged his reputation.

Official court documents stated that the motorist had filed a lawsuit against the young man demanding Dh51,000 in compensation for the physical, material and moral damages he suffered from the incident.

The plaintiff said he was driving on a road in Al Ain when he changed lanes to a track that was occupied by the defendant’s car. This prompted the young man to chase and tailgate him and flashing the headlight, he said.

When he pulled over, the defendant insulted him and deliberately rammed into his car causing damage.

Besides endangering his life, the man undermined his reputation when he insulted him, the complainant said.

A report by auto mechanics assigned by the court determined that the plaintiff’s car was damaged as a result of the crash.

The report pointed out that repairing the car would cost Dh5,000.

After hearing both parties, the judge ruled that the defendant has to pay the plaintiff Dh20,000 for the physical and moral damages and another Dh5,750 for repairing the car. He was also ordered to pay the complainant’s legal expenses.

