UAE: Man ordered to pay Dh40,000 for assaulting wife
The plaintiff said the man had beaten her up badly after a family dispute.
A man has been ordered to pay his wife Dh40,000 in compensation for assaulting her and causing bruises to her face.
Official court documents stated that the Arab woman had filed a lawsuit against her husband demanding Dh150,000 for physical, moral and material damages caused due to the assault.
She said in her lawsuit that the man had beaten her up badly after a family dispute.
A medical report said the woman suffered bruises and scratches to her face, arms and other body parts as a result of the attack.
She filed a complaint at the Abu Dhabi family court which sentenced the husband to a six-month suspended jail term and imposed a fine of Dh10,000.
The woman then filed a lawsuit at the Abu Dhabi civil court demanding compensation.
ALSO READ:
>> Dubai: Four on trial for stealing vehicle licence plates to sell to bootleggers
>> Abu Dhabi: Gang busted for printing 100,000 massage cards
The civil court of first instance had earlier ordered the man to pay Dh15,000 to his wife in compensation and a legal interest at five per cent until the date of clearing the amount.
The woman challenged the ruling at the appeals court, which increased the compensation amount to Dh40,000.
The husband will also pay the woman’s legal expenses.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
-
News
UAE: Man ordered to pay Dh40,000 for assaulting...
The plaintiff said the man had beaten her up badly after a family... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: Gang busted for printing 100,000...
Police said they were tipped off by a source about the criminal... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Visitor on trial for trafficking 4.5kg of...
The criminal laboratory confirms that the leaves in the container are ... READ MORE
-
News
4 on trial for stealing licence plates to sell to ...
Criminal court orders them to remain in custody pending the case. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Firefighters tackle massive fire on boat
The blaze spread quickly due to winds. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Police rescue 39 children from locked cars...
Leaving kids in locked cars can lead to their deaths in less than 10... READ MORE
-
News
Sharjah: Children aged 14 and over allowed to...
Riders must drive in specialised lanes and park in designated spots READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Expiry dates of residence visas of stranded...
The visas have been extended till November 10, 2021, the authority... READ MORE
Jobs
UAE Jobs: Multiple firms hiring, salary up to Dh5,000
23 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school