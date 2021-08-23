UAE: Man ordered to pay Dh40,000 for assaulting wife

The plaintiff said the man had beaten her up badly after a family dispute.

A man has been ordered to pay his wife Dh40,000 in compensation for assaulting her and causing bruises to her face.

Official court documents stated that the Arab woman had filed a lawsuit against her husband demanding Dh150,000 for physical, moral and material damages caused due to the assault.

She said in her lawsuit that the man had beaten her up badly after a family dispute.

A medical report said the woman suffered bruises and scratches to her face, arms and other body parts as a result of the attack.

She filed a complaint at the Abu Dhabi family court which sentenced the husband to a six-month suspended jail term and imposed a fine of Dh10,000.

The woman then filed a lawsuit at the Abu Dhabi civil court demanding compensation.

The civil court of first instance had earlier ordered the man to pay Dh15,000 to his wife in compensation and a legal interest at five per cent until the date of clearing the amount.

The woman challenged the ruling at the appeals court, which increased the compensation amount to Dh40,000.

The husband will also pay the woman’s legal expenses.

