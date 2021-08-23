News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE: Man ordered to pay Dh40,000 for assaulting wife

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 23, 2021

The plaintiff said the man had beaten her up badly after a family dispute.


A man has been ordered to pay his wife Dh40,000 in compensation for assaulting her and causing bruises to her face.

Official court documents stated that the Arab woman had filed a lawsuit against her husband demanding Dh150,000 for physical, moral and material damages caused due to the assault.

She said in her lawsuit that the man had beaten her up badly after a family dispute.

A medical report said the woman suffered bruises and scratches to her face, arms and other body parts as a result of the attack.

She filed a complaint at the Abu Dhabi family court which sentenced the husband to a six-month suspended jail term and imposed a fine of Dh10,000.

The woman then filed a lawsuit at the Abu Dhabi civil court demanding compensation.

ALSO READ:

>> Dubai: Four on trial for stealing vehicle licence plates to sell to bootleggers

>> Abu Dhabi: Gang busted for printing 100,000 massage cards

The civil court of first instance had earlier ordered the man to pay Dh15,000 to his wife in compensation and a legal interest at five per cent until the date of clearing the amount.

The woman challenged the ruling at the appeals court, which increased the compensation amount to Dh40,000.

The husband will also pay the woman’s legal expenses.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210224&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210229516&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 