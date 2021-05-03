News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE: Man on trial for running over pedestrians, causing permanent disability

Afkar Abdullah /Ajman
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 3, 2021
Photo: Reuters

The accident was allegedly caused due to the driver’s negligence.

A man of Arab origin is facing trial at the Ajman traffic court for running over two men of Asian origin, while driving at high speed, and causing them permanent disabilities.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE: Woman loses control of speeding vehicle, crashes into shop

Ajman Police said that the accident victims were walking on the sidewalk when they were run over by the speeding vehicle.

One of the victims suffered a permanent fracture to his feet, and another to his shoulder.

The victims’ lawyer said the accident was caused due to the negligence of the driver, who stood accused of overspeeding.

The lawyer also submitted a medical report issued by Khalifa Hospital in Ajman that showed the extent of the victims’ injuries and their movement restrictions post the accident.

Afkar Abdullah



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201220&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201229970&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 