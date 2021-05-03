UAE: Man on trial for running over pedestrians, causing permanent disability

The accident was allegedly caused due to the driver’s negligence.

A man of Arab origin is facing trial at the Ajman traffic court for running over two men of Asian origin, while driving at high speed, and causing them permanent disabilities.

Ajman Police said that the accident victims were walking on the sidewalk when they were run over by the speeding vehicle.

One of the victims suffered a permanent fracture to his feet, and another to his shoulder.

The victims’ lawyer said the accident was caused due to the negligence of the driver, who stood accused of overspeeding.

The lawyer also submitted a medical report issued by Khalifa Hospital in Ajman that showed the extent of the victims’ injuries and their movement restrictions post the accident.