UAE: Man on trial for impersonating doctor, trying to steal Dh80,000

Accused applied for credit card using documents of the doctor

A 42-year-old Asian will stand trial at the criminal court for forging an official document to impersonate a doctor working in a government hospital and to get a credit card in his name in a bid to steal Dh80,000 from his bank account.

The Dubai public prosecution referred the accused to the criminal court on charges of forging official documents, impersonating an employee of a government agency and for fraud.

According to the police, the incident took place in January 2020 when the accused applied for a credit card using the documents of a doctor after changing the photograph.

A bank employee realised that the identity was forged and the details in the application were incorrect. It included a salary transfer certificate issued by a medical institution stating that the accused worked as a doctor. But investigations revealed that he was impersonating a doctor.