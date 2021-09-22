UAE: Man on trial for impersonating doctor, trying to steal Dh80,000
Accused applied for credit card using documents of the doctor
A 42-year-old Asian will stand trial at the criminal court for forging an official document to impersonate a doctor working in a government hospital and to get a credit card in his name in a bid to steal Dh80,000 from his bank account.
The Dubai public prosecution referred the accused to the criminal court on charges of forging official documents, impersonating an employee of a government agency and for fraud.
According to the police, the incident took place in January 2020 when the accused applied for a credit card using the documents of a doctor after changing the photograph.
A bank employee realised that the identity was forged and the details in the application were incorrect. It included a salary transfer certificate issued by a medical institution stating that the accused worked as a doctor. But investigations revealed that he was impersonating a doctor.
-
Education
UAE: Dh100m research fund approved for American...
The Ruler of Sharjah met the new chancellor of the university, along... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Expat jailed, fined Dh20,000 for providing ...
Drugs were also seized from his apartment. The girlfriend has been... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop on Tuesday
Partly cloudy and hazy conditions across the country. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on...
Nepal marks its Constitution Day and National Day on September 20. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: Masks not mandatory in some public...
People must maintain a social distance of two metres READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Afghanistan needs an inclusive govt or risks...
Pakistan PM wants Taliban to form a government that respect human... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Man on trial for impersonating doctor,...
Accused applied for credit card using documents of the doctor READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes near Melbourne
The quake’s epicentre was near the rural town of Mansfield in... READ MORE
News
Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed issues new law regulating mediation services
21 September 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop on Tuesday
21 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline
31 votes | 20 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes