UAE: Man on trial for forging Emirates ID card

A security guard noticed that he had presented a card with a different plastic cover from the usual colours of the national ID.

A 31-year-old Asian is facing trial at a criminal court for forging an Emirates ID card.

According to police records, two weeks ago, the accused — identified as K.M — presented an Emirates ID card to a security guard at the gate of an office located in a constructional site in Al Mankhool area.

The guard reported that he was approached by six people who wished to enter the office.

Upon checking all their IDs, five of them were found to hold genuine cards; however, the sixth presented a card with different colours than those on the standard national ID.

The guard checked the ID on his computer, using the governmental system provided to him, and discovered that the ID was invalid.

He called the police and reported the incident, and a team from the Department of Investigation arrived and arrested the defendant.

Investigations revealed that the ID had indeed been faked. When confronted, the man admitted to forging a fake ID in order to stay in the country and find work.

Police have referred him to the public prosecution, which has submitted his case to the Criminal Court for trial.