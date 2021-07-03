UAE: Man jailed for destroying company property in viral video

Footage showed the Asian man ruining items that were kept to serve customers.

An Asian man was imprisoned on charges of destroying materials owned by a government company in Abu Dhabi.

According to Al Bayan, the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution had received a complaint from the company after a video circulated on social media.

The video showed the defendant destroying items that the company had placed inside one of its branches to serve customers. The video also showed the company’s logo, which the company considered defamatory.

The company, through CCTV, was also able to determine the location and time of the incident, as well as the specifications of the defendant's car.

The Public Prosecution explained that the behaviour displayed in the video could encourage others to indulge in similar actions that show a reckless disregard for public property.

The Public Prosecution ruled that the accused's behaviour was criminal in accordance with Article 424 of the Federal Penal Code, which states that destroying property owned by others, whether immovable or movable, and rendering it invalid for use or disabling it in any way is punishable by imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year and a fine not exceeding Dh10,000 or by one of these two penalties.