UAE: Man honoured for saving 9-year-old who almost drowned off Ajman beach
The emergency response team arrived within a minute after it was alerted.
Egyptian expat Muhammad Hakami was exercising on the Ajman Corniche beach last Friday when he heard a boy screaming. As soon as he saw him, he jumped into the water without any hesitation.
The 40-year-old managed to hold the boy and bring him to the shore. The residents in the area then called an ambulance and the police, who rushed the nine-year-old to the Sheikh Khalifa Hospital. The youngster’s condition was stabilised at the centre.
“What I did was just part of a national duty to help keep others safe,” Hakami told Khaleej Times on Tuesday during a recognition ceremony.
The Ajman Police honoured Hakami for his sense of responsibility.
“The force has always recognised the efforts of community members who are doing their part to ensure the safety of others,” said Col Ali Jabr Al Shamsi, director of the Comprehensive Police Stations Department.
Col Al Shamsi handed a certificate of appreciation and a reward to Hakami.
