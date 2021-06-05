UAE: Man gets 3-year jail term for assaulting, robbing woman while drunk
The man will be deported after completing his sentence
The Ajman Criminal Court sentenced an Arab man for assaulting and robbing an Arab woman.
According to Al Bayan, the 31-year-old man was given a three-year jail sentence, followed by deportation, for assaulting the woman and running away with her handbag while under the influence of alcohol.
The victim was heading home at 3:15am when the incident took place. Medical reports state that she was beaten and had several bruises on her face and nose. She also suffered from pain in her head and right ear, needing treatment for three days.
A police patrol spotted the inebriated suspect and arrested him immediately.
The man denied that he robbed the victim but admitted to assaulting her and being under the influence of alcohol.
