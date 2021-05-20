- EVENTS
UAE: Man gets 3-year jail term for assaulting on-duty cop
The convict has to pay a fine of Dh3,000 for the crime.
The Ajman Criminal Court has sentenced a 43-year-old Arab man to three-year imprisonment and imposed a fine of Dh3,000 after he was found guilty of physically assaulting a policeman on duty,
The convict will be deported to his home country after his prison term gets over.
The Ajman Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers were tracking the movement of the convict, as he was suspected to be involved in illegal criminal activities such as selling banned narcotic substances on social media platforms. He got into a squabble with a policeman who was tracking his movement and refused to show his Emirates ID and other documents. The convict also physically assaulted the policeman along with a group of Arab men and decamped from the spot.
Initially, the police arrested him, and later the two other accused, who were part of the group that had assaulted the policeman, were also nabbed.
The other two culprits have confessed to the police that they used to communicate with their clients on social media platforms and shared pictures and location maps for meetings to sell banned narcotic substances.
The court jailed two men for three years and the third accused of one year followed by deportation.
