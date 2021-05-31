- EVENTS
UAE: Man gets 2 years in jail, Dh10,000 fine for refusing to provide drug test sample
A search of his car had revealed a stash of narcotic substances.
A misdemeanour court sentenced a 20-year-old GCC national to two years in prison and a fine of Dh10,000 for refusing to give a drug test sample.
According to investigations, the police received a report from a shopping centre about a car that had been in a parking lot for two days.
When they arrived, police found a young man inside the car in a suspicious and unstable health condition. A search of the car revealed a stash of narcotic substances, which was seized.
The man was transferred to a health centre, where he refused to give a drug test sample to the police officers to confirm his state, according to Al Bayan.
As per Federal Law No. 14 of 1995 related to combating narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, any person who refuses to produce a test sample for a drug test, without justification, can be liable to imprisonment for at least two years and a fine of no less than Dh10,000.
