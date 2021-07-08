UAE: Man facing trial for forgery, selling a generator of a government company
Defendant indulged in criminal activities by counterfeiting ID proof, Dubai Police say.
A man, 36, of Asian origin, faces trial after he was found to have forged identity proof (ID) to steal and sell a generator from a government company.
The Dubai Police reviewed the closed-circuit TV (CCTV) footage and zeroed in on the vehicle used to transport the stolen generator.
The police arrested the vehicle's driver, who confessed that he received a phone call from the accused, who is believed to be working in the transport sector.
The accused purportedly asked the driver to ferry the generator to an automobile spare parts dealer in Sharjah.
The police also interrogated the buyer of the generator, who produced the transaction details.
The accused was arrested after the police set up a trap by luring him to sell more generators.
The police found out that the accused was forging ID proof to steal generators and sell them to prospective buyers.
