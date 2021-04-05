UAE: Man celebrates baby's birth with fireworks, burns 5 cars and property

Police have called on the public to report anyone who endangers the safety of the community.

Dubai Police arrested a young Arab man who celebrated the arrival of his newborn baby with crackers and fireworks — and ended up causing considerable damage to his neighbours' property in the process.

According to a report in Al Khaleej, the festive occasion soon turned sour when things got out of control and the new dad ended up burning five cars.

The celebrations gone awry also inflicted material losses on a few of his neighbours — including the facades of six houses.

Brigadier General Abdul Halim Al Hashimi, Director of Al Qusais Police Station, stated that the centre responded to a report of an explosion in the Oud Al-Muteena area, and immediately moved to the area after alerting the ambulance and the civil defence services.

Police controlled the explosion and arrested the young man as well as two of his friends who hid the crackers after causing the damage.

Al Hashemi credited the quick response of police patrols and supporting teams with helping to reduce losses.

He warned against the dangers of using fireworks and urged the public to be mindful of their devastating consequences.

He also called on members of the public to help the force protect society and report anyone who endangers the safety of the community.