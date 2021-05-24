UAE: Man awarded Dh1.6 million for work injury that led to disability

The company and the engineer in charge of managing the site were indicted for violating laws related to providing necessary protection for workers.

The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance ordered a contracting company and an insurance company to pay a worker Dh1.6 million in compensation for a work injury that resulted in disability.

According to Emarat Al Youm, the worker filed a lawsuit demanding Dh4 million in compensation for the physical and psychological damages he suffered, after a solid object fell on him at work. The incident led to a disability of various degrees throughout his body.

Documents indicated that, during the lawsuit, the insurance company paid the contracting company Dh205,000 as per the insurance contract concluded between them.

This prompted the plaintiff to amend his demands for damages that were not duly calculated.

The contracting company demanded the insurance company be made to share in paying the sums that would be determined by the court. However, the insurance company denied its responsibility for the rest of the plaintiff’s expenses, as it had paid the maximum amount agreed upon in the contract with the company for which the plaintiff worked.

The court ordered the plaintiff 's employer to pay him Dh1.6 million in compensation, and the insurance company to pay the contracting company half of the compensation amount decided in the lawsuit.