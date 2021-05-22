UAE: Man arrested for stealing abandoned vehicles

Sharjah Police urge vehicle owners to park their vehicles in safe places.

Sharjah Police arrested an Arab man who was involved in stealing abandoned cars on streets and sandy areas of Sharjah for a long time.

Colonel Hamad Abdullah Al Riyami, Acting Director of the Central Region Police Department, said they managed to trace and nab the culprit, after a report was filed by an Arab expat stating that someone had stolen his vehicle that was parked behind his building. He said he had neglected the car, and the key had been left inside.

A CID team was promptly formed to carry out the search and investigation for the missing vehicle, and to apprehend the culprit.

The team managed to locate the stolen vehicle and suspect who was identified as A.M. The man had stolen the car and sold it.

During interrogation, the suspect admitted that he had been stealing many vehicles left abandoned for long in public parking lots or sandy stretches.

The police referred the culprit to the Public Prosecution of Sharjah.

The Sharjah Police General Command urged vehicle owners to park their vehicles in safe places, and never leave them running or with the keys inside.

