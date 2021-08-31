UAE: Mahzooz warns of 'fraudulent' social media page

Mahzooz is a weekly live draw where people can win cash prizes by predicting and matching combinations.

Mahzooz, the GCC’s only weekly live draw, has urged citizens and residents to be wary of a fraudulent social page doing the rounds.

“We would like to bring to your attention that a fraudulent social page named @MyMahzoz (with a single 'o') is not associated or sanctioned by Mahzooz, and we do not endorse its contents,” the Mahzooz team said in an email on Tuesday.

“Be aware of such scammers who can take advantage of your information to misuse your identity, embezzle money, or participate in other malicious activities,” the mail added.

The email from the Mahzooz team further said: “Please remember that all Mahzooz prizes must be withdrawn or transferred from your Winnings Balance, which can be accessed via your Mahzooz account on our website www.mahzooz.ae and that we will never ask you for money to release your winning prize.”

Mahzooz is a weekly live draw where people can win cash prizes by predicting and matching combinations. Nobody has yet won the big prize — Dh 50 million — where one has to get all six numbers right. But there have been 100,985 winners till date after matching combinations of three, four and five numbers.

The 41st weekly live draw will be held on Saturday night.

james@khaleejtimes.com