UAE: LuLu warns of fake website, smartphone prize 'anniversary' offer
Lulu says all genuine offers will be shared on the retailer's official social media handles.
UAE-based retailer LuLu Group International has urged community members not to fall victim to a fake website with a fraudulent campaign.
The link of the fake website is doing the rounds on social media platforms. The website lures people with a 'LuLu Hypermarket 20th Anniversary Celebration' offer and has a set of questionnaires. Once a person answers questions on how much they know about Lulu, their views about the brand, and enter their age, a new page opens up with boxes. There are three attempts to select the correct box with the purported prize -- a Huawei Mate 40 Pro. However, to claim the prize, the person needs to share the supposed contest with 20 friends or five groups on WhatsApp.
V. Nandakumar, director for marketing and communications, LuLu Group International, noted that the website and campaign are fake.
"It is unfortunate that such fraudsters keep coming back with new tricks. We have informed relevant authorities about this issue. We urge our loyal customers to not fall for such fake websites. Also, we wish to request our customers never to share any personal details, bank account or card number on such websites or any other suspicious links," Nandakumar said.
He added that any genuine offer would be posted on the retailer's official social media account.
-
News
UAE: Dh1.8 million payout for worker left...
The near-fatal accident occurred due to negligence at the... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Sleeping child forgotten in bus dies of...
He was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition but could not... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather alert: Motorists warned about dusty...
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sharjah: On-site classes for 2021-22 academic year
The vast majority of teaching and administrative staff in the Emirate ... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Sleeping child forgotten in bus dies of...
He was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition but could not... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: That 'Lulu anniversary' offer is fake, don't ...
Lulu says all genuine offers will be shared on the retailer's... READ MORE
-
News
Union Coop offers up to 65% off on 1,500 items...
The campaign is set to begin on July 15 and will continue till July... READ MORE
-
News
Covid-19: Abu Dhabi updates 'Green List' of...
The number of countries increases from 31 to 35. READ MORE