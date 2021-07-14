News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE: LuLu warns of fake website, smartphone prize 'anniversary' offer

Ashwani Kumar /Abu Dhabi
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 14, 2021

Lulu says all genuine offers will be shared on the retailer's official social media handles.


UAE-based retailer LuLu Group International has urged community members not to fall victim to a fake website with a fraudulent campaign.

The link of the fake website is doing the rounds on social media platforms. The website lures people with a 'LuLu Hypermarket 20th Anniversary Celebration' offer and has a set of questionnaires. Once a person answers questions on how much they know about Lulu, their views about the brand, and enter their age, a new page opens up with boxes. There are three attempts to select the correct box with the purported prize -- a Huawei Mate 40 Pro. However, to claim the prize, the person needs to share the supposed contest with 20 friends or five groups on WhatsApp.

V. Nandakumar, director for marketing and communications, LuLu Group International, noted that the website and campaign are fake.

"It is unfortunate that such fraudsters keep coming back with new tricks. We have informed relevant authorities about this issue. We urge our loyal customers to not fall for such fake websites. Also, we wish to request our customers never to share any personal details, bank account or card number on such websites or any other suspicious links," Nandakumar said.

He added that any genuine offer would be posted on the retailer's official social media account.

author

Ashwani Kumar

I am a newspaperman from the emirate of Abu Dhabi. A journalist at heart. I get my stories from the streets. A south Indian born in the Hindi heartland, I easily connect with people from different nationalities and cultures. I am calm like a monk, sensitive and very patient reporter. On the ground, I cover a range of topics related to community, health, embassy, tourism, transport, business and sports. I will go out on a leg to do what’s right and stand by what I believe in.



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210702&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210709856&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 