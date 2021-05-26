UAE: Licences for fast-track Twa-fouq dispute centres will not be renewed

Operating permits of entities will not be renewed in the near future amid boost to Emiratisation

The Twa-fouq service centres, which provide advice and quick solutions to labour disputes in the UAE's private sector, will stop operating in the near future, as the authorities have confirmed that their operating licences and contracts will not be renewed.

Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, the Minister for Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), has told the members of the Federal National Council (FNC) on Tuesday (May 25) that the ministry had decided not to renew the operating permits for Twa-fouq service centres after their current contracts expire, as part of the government’s strategy to deal with the current economic situation.

Twa-fouq service centres have been providing services related to labour complaints of workers and their employers, including unpaid wages and visa issues to be settled in a short time. The main objective of these centres was to reach an amicable settlement of labour dispute and to provide recommendations to the MOHRE after examining the dispute application before being referred to courts in case both parties fail to agree.

Al Hamli was responding to a question from an FNC member, Ahmed Abdullah Al Shehhi, about the reasons for ending services for Twa-fouq service centres.

“The ministry had informed owners of the centres about its decision not to renew their contracts within the prescribed legal period,” said the minister.

“We're working on a plan to re-employ citizens who have been working in these service centres. They were all instructed to register their names through the ministry’s Emiratisation portal, according to the procedures followed for Emiratis looking for jobs,” he added.

Al Hamli cited that the Emiratisation portal directs Emiratis with specialised professions where there are job opportunities. Their job applications are followed up in coordination with other service centres to appoint them as customer happiness consultants or for data entry operators as per their previous jobs.

The minister reiterated the ministry’s keen interest in protecting the rights of workers and the optimal fulfilment of its obligations stressing that authorities were eager to provide the best job opportunities for Emiratis in accordance with their qualifications.

Twa-fouq service centres have been provided services for receiving and examining complaints since May 2018 and have helped settle many labour disputes amicably without moving court.

When these service centres stop operating, workers will remain with the option of taking their complaints to the Tas-heel service centres that provide a wide range of services to employers and workers in the private sector.

