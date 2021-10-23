UAE: Legal sector must rethink vision after pandemic, says expert
The Government of Dubai's Legal Affairs Department hosted a conference to discuss how Covid-19 will influence the future of the legal sector
The changes brought by the pandemic requires the legal sector to rethink its vision and plans, a top legal expert in the country has said.
Lowai Mohamed Belhoul, the director-general of the Government of Dubai Legal Affairs Department, said with Expo 2020 Dubai set to open new horizons of investment, the legal sector has an opportunity to raise its contributions to the UAE’s efforts to be an exceptional global role model.
As part of its efforts to raise legal awareness, the Government of Dubai Legal Affairs Department hosted its second conference on the topic ‘Legal Work After Covid-19: Challenges and Opportunities’.
More than 1,500 participants attended the virtual conference, which featured a number of government entities and Dubai-based lawyers and legal firms.
The event discussed how Covid-19 will influence the future of the legal sector and explored ways to enhance professional excellence in the post-pandemic phase.
Participants also shared perspectives on ensuring business continuity in the sector, the role of digital transformation in the delivery of justice and other related challenges and aspirations.
Maha Al Gergawi, the senior vice-president of political affairs at Expo 2020 Dubai, said the mega event gives a new impetus to the UAE’s aspirations for economic, social, and cultural progress.
Abdullah Rashid, head of the anti-money laundering and combating terrorism department at the Ministry of Justice, spoke about the UAE’s efforts to combat money laundering and regulate financial practices and transactions.
A number of advocates and legal consultants who provided voluntary legal advice to the public through the Department’s SMART Pro Bono platform were also honoured at the conference.
