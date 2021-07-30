UAE leads global campaign against human trafficking

Public Prosecution announces imprisonment, fine against those who publish the names or photographs of victims or witnesses in human trafficking cases

The UAE has been playing an instrumental role in the global efforts against human trafficking. The UAE, home to a vast expat work force and a global hub for travel and tourism, has over the years taken concrete steps in this regard.

In 2006, the country was the first in the region to enact a comprehensive anti-human trafficking law. In course of time, there has been several measures implemented to counter the menace of sexual exploitation, prostitution, organ trafficking and begging among others.

The local authorities have always worked to protect victims of crimes or witnesses involved in human trafficking cases.

On Friday, marking the World Day against Trafficking in Persons, the Public Prosecution announced imprisonment and a fine of not less than Dh10,000 or one of the two against those individuals who publish by any means of publication the names or photographs of victims or witnesses involved in human trafficking cases.

Such efforts are a part of the Public Prosecution’s ongoing campaign to heighten legal culture and awareness among members of the community.

The UAE also maintains a network of shelters to protect and rehabilitate victims. Such facilities are: EWAA Shelter for Women and Children in Abu Dhabi, Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) and Aman Shelter for Women and Children in Ras Al Khaimah.

Marking the trafficking in persons day, the DFWAC launched its sixth campaign to raise awareness on combatting human trafficking crimes.

Shaikha Saeed Al Mansouri, acting director-general of the DFWAC, said the media campaign titled ‘Elimination of Child Labour’ showcases the tremendous efforts made by the UAE to combat such crime through legal and strategic mechanisms to protect children.

Such efforts, she noted, guarantee the preservation of children’s basic care, social rights and safety.

The United Nations has adopted the slogan of 2021, which is the ‘International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour’.

Accordingly, the DFWAC will publish three video clips to illustrate this issue from different angles, shedding light on its devastating consequences on children and society. The videos will be published in both Arabic and English through the DFWAC’s various social media channels.

Since human trafficking most often begins in the home countries of victims, the UAE has signed agreements with several countries to exchange best practices on the prevention of human trafficking and enhance assistance for victims of this crime. The UAE participates in several regional and international efforts to counter human trafficking.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Interior announced taking part in Global operation ‘Liberterra’ to combat illegal immigration, human trafficking and other trans-continental crimes.

The operation was coordinated by Interpol with the participation of 47 countries. The ministry played a key role, as it hosted the operation room of the joint forces from the Middle East, Asia and North Africa.

The global operation led to the arrest of 286 individuals, while 430 victims of human trafficking and 4,000 victims of illegal immigration were saved. The agencies arrested 12 people in the UAE on suspicion of human trafficking.