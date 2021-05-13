UAE leaders perform Eid Al Fitr prayers

The leaders performed along with Muslims across the nation.

UAE leaders offered Eid Al Fitr prayers on Thursday morning in the country after Wednesday was confirmed as the last day of Ramadan.

Abu Dhabi

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, performed the Eid prayers on Thursday morning alongside worshippers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Ajman

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today performed Eid prayers at Al Zaher Palace courtyard in the emirate.

Performing the prayer along with Sheikh Humaid were Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and a number of sheikhs, top officials and members of the Arab and Islamic communities in Ajman.

The sermon, delivered by Sheikh Hussain Moeen Al Hosani, stressed the greatness of the day and the compassion and tolerance it should reflect.

Al Hosani prayed to Allah to preserve the country under the leadership of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, from all evil and harm.

He also prayed for the mothers, fathers, wives and families of the martyrs to be compensated with good rewards and bestowed with patience and peace.

Al Hosani asked Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in eternal peace.

Following the prayer, Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar exchanged Eid greetings with Sheikhs and senior officials.

Umm Al Qaiwain

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, this morning offered Eid Al Fitr prayer at the Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque in the emirate.

A number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, members of Muslim communities in Umm Al Qaiwain also offered prayers alongside Sheikh Saud.

Sheikh Mohammed Ibrahim Humaid led the prayer and delivered the Eid Al Fitr sermon, highlighting the importance of renewing the bonds of love, compassion and cooperation between all people.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the UAE with continued security and stability under the leadership of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the souls of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding rulers and the UAE martyrs in Paradise.

After the prayer, Sheikh Saud exchanged Eid greetings with Sheikhs, senior officials and worshippers.