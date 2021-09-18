News
UAE leaders offer condolences to Algerian president following the death Abdelaziz Bouteflika

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on September 18, 2021

Dubai Ruler and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince also send cables to Algerian president

President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a cable of condolence to Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of Algeria, on the death of Abdelaziz Bouteflika, the former President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar cables to the Algerian president.




