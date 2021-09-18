UAE leaders offer condolences to Algerian president following the death Abdelaziz Bouteflika
Dubai Ruler and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince also send cables to Algerian president
President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a cable of condolence to Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of Algeria, on the death of Abdelaziz Bouteflika, the former President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar cables to the Algerian president.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Families jubilant as Abu Dhabi eases entry ...
They had reduced the frequency of their travels over the past year... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Teen files case against dad forcing him to ...
The father was disappointed that his son's grades did not qualify him ... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Expect cloudy skies with a chance of ...
Winds to cause blowing dust and sand READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Hot, humid forecast for Friday
Rain is expected to hit parts of the UAE in the coming days. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Families jubilant as Abu Dhabi eases entry ...
They had reduced the frequency of their travels over the past year... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi: No wristband required for travellers...
The decision will go into effect from Sunday, September 19 READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Abu Dhabi cancels pre-entry testing...
The decision follows the announcement of a decreased Covid-19... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Teen files case against dad forcing him to ...
The father was disappointed that his son's grades did not qualify him ... READ MORE
Cricket
IPL 2021: Ticket prices announced as fans return to UAE stadiums
17 September 2021
News
iPhone 13 in UAE for as low as Dh125, pre-orders open
17 September 2021
World
Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies at 92
17 September 2021
News
UAE: Meet the five Malayalam actors who received the Golden Visa
17 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies
4 votes | 15 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Why people with diabetes develop severe Covid-19