UAE leaders greet Philippine president on Independence Day

Web Report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on June 12, 2021

Congratulatory messages pour in as Independence Day is marked in the country.


The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent two similar messages to President Duterte.




