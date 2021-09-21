UAE leaders congratulate Saudi Arabia ahead of 91st National Day
Dubai's iconic DIFC Gate lights up with a show that celebrates UAE-Saudi Arabia ties.
The UAE's leaders congratulated Saudi Arabia on Tuesday ahead of its 91st National Day on Thursday, September 23.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, shared heartfelt messages for Saudi leaders on Twitter.
In a video tweeted by Sheikh Mohammed, Dubai's iconic DIFC Gate is seen lighting up with a show that celebrates the UAE-Saudi Arabia ties, emphasised with the hashtag #together_forever.
… .. .. … #_ pic.twitter.com/oLTrZzEVJz— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) September 21, 2021
The Dubai Ruler said Saudi National Day was an occasion in which “we renew brotherhood… and proceed from it towards a more beautiful future for two nations united by an ambition that knows no bounds”.
Sheikh Mohamed tweeted: “Our two nations stand as one and we celebrate all your achievements. We look forward to a bright future together.”
Congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, my brother the Crown Prince, and the Saudi people on their 91st National Day. Our two nations stand as one and we celebrate all your achievements. We look forward to a bright future together.— (@MohamedBinZayed) September 21, 2021
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
Education
UAE: Dh100m research fund approved for American...
The Ruler of Sharjah met the new chancellor of the university, along... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Expat jailed, fined Dh20,000 for providing ...
Drugs were also seized from his apartment. The girlfriend has been... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop on Tuesday
Partly cloudy and hazy conditions across the country. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on...
Nepal marks its Constitution Day and National Day on September 20. READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed issues new law for mediation...
It seeks to encourage alternative dispute resolution methods and... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Dutch pavilion to showcase...
The pavilion designed by Rotterdam-based V8 Architects foregoes the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE vaccination rate nears 100 per cent
91% of the country’s population have received at least one dose ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai economy set to grow by 3.4% in 2022: Sheikh ...
In 2021, the economy is set to grow by 3.1 per cent, the Crown Prince ... READ MORE
Aviation
UAE flights: Air Arabia's special Dh300 fares to India
20 September 2021
News
UAE: Who can get free flu vaccines and where
20 September 2021
News
UAE: Over 700 new high-tech radars to be installed on Abu Dhabi roads
20 September 2021
Transport
Dubai: Pay Dh35 for additional car number plate for bike racks
20 September 2021
Business
Amazon to create 1,500 new jobs in UAE
20 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline
29 votes | 20 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies