UAE leaders congratulate Saudi Arabia ahead of 91st National Day

Dubai's iconic DIFC Gate lights up with a show that celebrates UAE-Saudi Arabia ties.

The UAE's leaders congratulated Saudi Arabia on Tuesday ahead of its 91st National Day on Thursday, September 23.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, shared heartfelt messages for Saudi leaders on Twitter.

In a video tweeted by Sheikh Mohammed, Dubai's iconic DIFC Gate is seen lighting up with a show that celebrates the UAE-Saudi Arabia ties, emphasised with the hashtag #together_forever.

The Dubai Ruler said Saudi National Day was an occasion in which “we renew brotherhood… and proceed from it towards a more beautiful future for two nations united by an ambition that knows no bounds”.

Sheikh Mohamed tweeted: “Our two nations stand as one and we celebrate all your achievements. We look forward to a bright future together.”

Congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, my brother the Crown Prince, and the Saudi people on their 91st National Day. Our two nations stand as one and we celebrate all your achievements. We look forward to a bright future together. — (@MohamedBinZayed) September 21, 2021

reporters@khaleejtimes.com