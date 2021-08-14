UAE leaders congratulate Pakistani President on Independence Day

The country celebrates its Independence Day on August 14.

The President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Arif Alvi of Pakistan on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on August 14.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Alvi, as well as to Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, on the occasion.