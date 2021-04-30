- EVENTS
UAE leaders condole with King of Jordan on death of Prince Muhammad bin Talal
The leaders have sent cable of condolences to King Abdullah II of Jordan
The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable of condolences to King Abdullah II of Jordan on the death of Prince Muhammad bin Talal.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar cables of condolences to the Jordanian King.
