UAE: Lawyers hail new 24x7 'virtual pleading' initiative

Lawyers have hailed the UAE's new 'virtual pleading' initiative, as it would ease court procedures, expedite hearings and lead to speedier dispensation of justice.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) on Monday announced the launch of the 'virtual pleading' initiative.

The 24x7 service allows litigants to present their arguments, evidence and other requests remotely.

Lawyer Nasser Malalla from Nasser Al Malalla Advocates and Legal Consultants praised the ministry’s move.

“It’ll make the court procedures easier for all, including judges, lawyers, corporate entities and individuals,” said Malalla.

“The new mechanism will save time and cost overruns as physical visits to courts won’t be required anymore,” he said.

He added that all evidence and arguments, which would be filed by litigants’ lawyers, would be electronically recorded.

“Courts will become flexible and will prevent unnecessary delays or adjournments. Hearings can be attended by parties even when they’re on vacation abroad,” said Malalla.

“The new mechanism will also help those who are afraid to speak to judges directly and can present their evidence remotely,” he added.

Ali Hassan Badi, a criminal lawyer, echoed Malalla.

“This is a great initiative, as it enables us to file any new evidence or arguments on the case at any time of the day without visiting courts. It’ll improve efficiency in representing our clients and also expedite conducting trials,” he said.

Khalid Mustafa, an Egyptian expatriate, said the new initiative would help provide litigants easy access to the legal system.

“The initiative involves all parties concerned. Previously, we relied on lawyers to update us on our court cases. Now, it will give a chance to litigants to check the status of their cases and also present any necessary documents that may be required even in the absence of a lawyer,” said Mustafa. He hoped that the new initiative would help dispense justice at a faster clip.

The new mechanism allows the plaintiff to record statements and requests in the lawsuit, and also lets the defendant respond under supervision of a judge.

In June, His Highness Sheikh Mohmmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had said that the government had directed the MoJ to conduct over 80 per cent of remote litigation sessions before the year ends.

He had said that the government’s goal was to be the fastest, best and fairest in judicial services in the world.

