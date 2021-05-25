News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE Law: Majority of 5,424 family disputes in 2020 settled amicably

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 25, 2021
Alamy Image

Federal Supreme Court handled 3,071 cases and 91 percent of these had reached conclusion.


The UAE federal judicial officials handled 5,414 family disputes last year and a majority of these cases were settled amicably, authorities have revealed.

During press briefing to announce the achievements of the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) which was held on Tuesday officials said the federal judicial authorities had also registered 4,635 marriage contracts in 2020, and 1,670 of these were done remotely.

Obaid Al Dhaheri Assistant Undersecretary for Judicial Services Affairs said the Federal Supreme Court in Abu Dhabi handled 3,071 cases last year and 91 percent (2,795) of these cases had been settled.

“Both the federal courts of first instance and the appeals courts across the country handled 47,205 cases and 41,906 out of them were completed and rulings issued,” he said.

The federal courts also handled 7,865 commercial and civil cases and achieved completion in 94 percent of the cases.

“The year 2020 was pretty challenging due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but we ensured the continuity of business as we served the general public through the use of new technologies as we are keen on ensuring justice for all,” said Al Dhaheri, adding that the federal courts were able to execute more than 90 percent of all services electronically when the government implemented the Covid-19 work-from-home precautionary measure.

He said the judicial officials were able to handle most of the cases remotely without getting into contact with complainants, suspects or their fellow workers, for everyone’s safety.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210525&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210529366&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 