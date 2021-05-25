UAE Law: Majority of 5,424 family disputes in 2020 settled amicably

Federal Supreme Court handled 3,071 cases and 91 percent of these had reached conclusion.

The UAE federal judicial officials handled 5,414 family disputes last year and a majority of these cases were settled amicably, authorities have revealed.

During press briefing to announce the achievements of the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) which was held on Tuesday officials said the federal judicial authorities had also registered 4,635 marriage contracts in 2020, and 1,670 of these were done remotely.

Obaid Al Dhaheri Assistant Undersecretary for Judicial Services Affairs said the Federal Supreme Court in Abu Dhabi handled 3,071 cases last year and 91 percent (2,795) of these cases had been settled.

“Both the federal courts of first instance and the appeals courts across the country handled 47,205 cases and 41,906 out of them were completed and rulings issued,” he said.

The federal courts also handled 7,865 commercial and civil cases and achieved completion in 94 percent of the cases.

“The year 2020 was pretty challenging due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but we ensured the continuity of business as we served the general public through the use of new technologies as we are keen on ensuring justice for all,” said Al Dhaheri, adding that the federal courts were able to execute more than 90 percent of all services electronically when the government implemented the Covid-19 work-from-home precautionary measure.

He said the judicial officials were able to handle most of the cases remotely without getting into contact with complainants, suspects or their fellow workers, for everyone’s safety.

