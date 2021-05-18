News
UAE launches hotline to answer frontliners' religious queries

Web report/Dubai
Filed on May 18, 2021
Photo: Alamy

The phone service is available in three languages.


The UAE has launched a telephone hotline service to answer the religious queries of frontliners.

In a tweet from Awqaf UAE, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments announced the ‘Frontline Fatwa Service’ dedicated to answering religious questions posed by those on the frontlines.

“You are our pride and, together, we will overcome all hardships,” said the posters tweeted out by the authority.

Frontliners with queries can call the number 02-2052500 between 8am to 8pm to avail of the service, which will be available in three languages: Arabic, Urdu and English.




