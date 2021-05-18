- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE launches hotline to answer frontliners' religious queries
The phone service is available in three languages.
The UAE has launched a telephone hotline service to answer the religious queries of frontliners.
ALSO READ:
>> Covid-19: UAE launches scholarship for frontline heroes, children
In a tweet from Awqaf UAE, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments announced the ‘Frontline Fatwa Service’ dedicated to answering religious questions posed by those on the frontlines.
# : 022052500 .— . (@AwqafUAE) May 18, 2021
.
.#_ #_# #__#___ pic.twitter.com/Bpae3L02R8
“You are our pride and, together, we will overcome all hardships,” said the posters tweeted out by the authority.
ALSO READ:
>> Covid-19 UAE: Low-income frontliners to get better health insurance
Frontliners with queries can call the number 02-2052500 between 8am to 8pm to avail of the service, which will be available in three languages: Arabic, Urdu and English.
-
News
UAE: Woman wins legal battle against ex-husband...
The man claimed he'd contributed the amount to purchase a building in ... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Two on trial for assaulting, killing...
Defendants’ lawyer rule out criminal intent and argue a quarrel ... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
179 arrested in Abu Dhabi for begging during...
The police deployed special teams to nab beggars during the holy month READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Gang of 7 nabbed for trying to sell 115kg of ...
Little did they know, the Sharjah Police were waiting for them in... READ MORE
-
News
Expo 2020 Dubai tickets will be affordable to...
They can be bought directly from the Expo 2020 Dubai website, through ... READ MORE
-
Transport
Hire drivers via Dubai’s RTA on an hourly,...
Residents would need to provide a vehicle with comprehensive... READ MORE
-
News
UAE jobs: Banks on hiring spree, offer salary up...
Candidates must be available to join immediately READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India's daily deaths rise by a record 4,...
India’s tally of coronavirus infections crosses 25 million READ MORE