UAE launches film series to introduce global audiences to country's business environment

Each short film features residents who narrate stories about living, learning, working, and creating in the UAE

The UAE Government Media Office, in cooperation with VICE Media, has launched a series of inspiring short films designed to introduce global audiences to the UAE’s dynamic and supportive environment for businesses and talents.

The It’s Possible series explores language, art, music, innovation, creative arts, sport and cuisine to portray a modern, vibrant and multifaceted nation. Each short film features residents from a range of backgrounds, and from across the emirates, who narrate engaging, highly personal stories about living, learning, working, creating and growing in today’s UAE.

The content series, produced by the UAE Government Media Office, is being released as part of "United Global Emirates", the comprehensive campaign that was launched on Sunday to promote the incentives and benefits that the UAE offers to talents, entrepreneurs and ambitious individuals from all over the world.

The series starts from Tuesday.

Creative content for global campaign

Alia Al Hammadi, Deputy Chairperson of the Media Office of the UAE Government, said, "Over the past 50 years, the UAE has been a destination for successful and aspiring people and we are keen to strengthen this reputation over the next 50. The It’s Possible short film series celebrates the Emirates in a highly creative but informative way."

She explained, "The series highlights the one-of-a-kind diversity of the UAE, where more than 190 nationalities live and work in harmony and safety. It also captures an authentic picture of the UAE as a global destination for living, working, creating and investing."

The universality of Emirati society

The clips in the series celebrate the pluralism and diversity that characterise the UAE's society, history and culture, and do so by focusing on the following themes: The Story of Art - a collection of artists from different backgrounds living across the UAE who discuss their creative inspirations, their ideas and their philosophies, and why art is the medium through which they express their identities. The video includes inter-disciplinary artist Majd Alloush, muralist Tarsila Schubert and painter Maisoon Al Saleh.

The Story of Food

Four food professionals highlight the diversity of flavours on offer in the UAE and also its status as a magnet for a whole range of international cuisines. We meet a British oyster farmer in Fujairah, an Ethiopian coffee roaster, an Egyptian barbecue pitmaster and an Emirati chef whose job enables him to combine his love of food and travel.

The Story of Innovation

Dr Lourdes Vega, Director of Research and Innovation Center, Khalifa University, shares her mission to develop clean energy solutions, while Sky Kurtz, CEO of Pure Harvest, explains why hydroponics can solve the triple threat of food security, water conservation and economic diversification. We also meet Ayesha Sharafi, spacecraft propulsion engineer on the Hope Probe, who underlines the importance of inspiring youth to take up STEM.

The Story of Language

The UAE is a place of many languages, where Arabic jostles side by side with English, Urdu, Hindi and Tagalog. It’s also a place where its creative expression finds new forms, whether through deaf actor Abdulsalam Zourob’s Mime Studio, Isobel Abulhoul’s efforts to launch the Emirates Literature Festival or the novels of local writer Annabel Kantaria.

The Story of Music

The story of the Emirates as a place of exchange, refuge and discovery is told by music producer and DJ Dany Nevile, rapper Saud Saleh and taiko drummer Taryam Al Katheeri.

The Story of Performing Arts

Cultures combine and collide with Sima Dance Company’s blend of classic and folkloric styles – Jaysus Zain’s challenging and combative poetry and Amal Al Mansoori’s manga voiceovers.

The Story of Sport

The UAE is home to world-class tournaments and unparalleled facilities. It’s also a place where sport can break down barriers and create opportunities, as we learn from adventurer Khalif Al Mazroui, UAE national team midfielder Areej Al Hammadi, and special needs coach and campaigner, Holly Murphy.

