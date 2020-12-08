News
UAE lauds efforts to boost Gulf unity

Reuters/Dubai
Filed on December 8, 2020
Wam

(ABDULQADER-ALHEMYARI)

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia said last Friday that progress had been made towards resolving a dispute with Qatar.

The UAE appreciates efforts by Kuwait and the United States to strengthen Gulf Arab unity, a senior Emirati official said on Tuesday.

In an apparent comment on the matter by the UAE, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, in a Twitter post, praised Riyadh’s “good endeavours on behalf of the four states” and said the UAE looked forward to a “successful” Gulf Arab summit, which is due to take place this month.

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia did not provide specific details on the progress, but a source in Washington, which along with Kuwait has worked to end the rift, told Reuters a tentative deal was reached by the parties and that it could be signed in a few weeks.

An Egyptian foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday that Cairo hoped the efforts would result in a “comprehensive solution that addresses all causes behind the crisis and guarantees serious and strict commitment”.





