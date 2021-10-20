UAE, Korea to pull off miracles of the future: Envoy

Kwon Yongwoo stressed that both countries share a common vision to become leading countries in the post-pandemic era

The UAE and Korea will become more crucial partners in creating ‘miracles of the future’ in the next 50 years, a top envoy said.

Kwon Yongwoo, Ambassador of South Korea to the UAE, expressed confidence and optimism in the Emirates’ bright future.

“I am fully convinced that ‘impossible is possible’ for the UAE,” he said in a video message, marking the Korean National Day reception online.

The ambassador stressed that both countries share a common vision to become leading countries in the post-pandemic era and make significant contributions to solving global issues.

“Over the past half-century, Korea and the UAE have overcome countless adversities to achieve the ‘miracle on the Han river’ and the ‘miracle of the desert’, respectively, helping each other as indispensable partners.”

Yongwoo expressed confidence that the two nations will become “more crucial partners, joining forces to pull off ‘miracles of the future’ for common prosperity”.

He noted that the UAE-South Korea relationship has developed through “wide-ranging and in-depth cooperation” in several areas, including national defence, the nuclear power plant project, and forging a ‘special strategic partnership’ in 2018.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, the UAE’s Minister of Culture and Youth, hailed the bilateral relations between the two countries.

“As time has passed, the special strategic relations have grown stronger in various fields,” the minister said.

Al Kaabi pointed out the successful partnership in Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, which she termed as a “turning point in the history” of the bilateral relations. She also highlighted the opening of the Korean Cultural Centre in Abu Dhabi, ‘King Sejong Institute’ branch at the Zayed University.

“The Korean contemporary culture has been met with great interest and enthusiasm by young Emiratis,” Al Kaabi said.

The minister added that the UAE is home to 13,000 South Korean expats and receives more than 200,000 visitors annually.

The Korean community in the country has also made investments in more than 1,000 companies in various fields.

Month-long Korea Festival kicks off

The Embassy of South Korea and Korean Cultural Centre have organised a month-long festival, which kicked off on Wednesday and will run until November 12.

The festival was put together as part of Expo 2020 Dubai and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the UAE’s foundation.

Various events — including exhibitions, contests, virtual lectures, performances, film screenings and K-Pop concerts — are lined up for the fest.