UAE: Kids with illnesses get iPhones as gifts to fulfil their wishes

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 29, 2021
The children were given the gifts in cooperation with Specialised Rehabilitation Hospital in Abu Dhabi.— Photo courtesy: Facebook/Make A Wish Foundation

The Make a Wish Foundation hands over the phones, other gifts to the children on Eid Al Adha day


Two children suffering from critical illnesses have had their wishes of getting iPhones fulfilled on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

The "Make a Wish" Foundation gifted an iPhone set and an Apple Watch to Tasbeeh, 8, who suffers from brain tumour, while six-year-old Ahmed, who suffers from Guillain-Barré Syndrome, was given an iPhone with a cover as gifts on the Eid Al Adha day.

The wishes of the children were fulfilled by the foundation in cooperation with the Specialised Rehabilitation Hospital in Abu Dhabi.

Hani Al Zubaidi, CEO of the Make a Wish Foundation, said: “Eid is about bringing joy to the hearts of children in general. We ensure that the wishes of these terminally ill kids are fulfilled, no matter how hard it might be, so that they can feel the joy of Eid as the illnesses prevent them from taking part in the celebrations effectively.”

Al Zubaidi thanked the Specialised Rehabilitation Hospital in Abu Dhabi for its great support to the foundation and the cooperation in fulfilling the wishes of the two kids. He stressed that he was looking forward to continuing working with the hospital in the future, to revive hope and optimism in the hearts of sick children and their families.

Dr Tayseer Babiker Ahmed Al Hassan, consultant paediatrician at the hospital, expressed her happiness for the special visit of the foundation delegation to the hospital, bringing happiness to the hearts of the two children. She said the kids were so happy and enthusiastic about having their wishes fulfilled.

