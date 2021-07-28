UAE jobs: More than 100 new vacancies listed on ministry portal

Portal lists jobs for UAE nationals and expat workers.

Jobs listed on the UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s virtual platform have increased during June and July 2021 as compared to the previous two months, reflecting the recovery in the UAE’s job market across various sectors.

The virtual platform careers.mohre.gov.ae was launched last year to provide alternative employment opportunities to those who had suffered job losses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both UAE nationals and expatriates seeking jobs in the UAE can register on the portal and apply for available job opportunities advertised by employers. Establishments interested in employing workers available in the UAE can display their jobs on the platform too.

Over a hundred vacancies are listed on the platform, 60 per cent of which were during June and July. Unlike earlier, when jobs were posted around the few sectors, the new jobs are diverse and cover most sectors and various regions in the UAE.

The jobs have been listed in the hospitality, oil and gas, retail and construction sectors. Jobs listed on the virtual platform seek candidates with one to five years’ experience and offer salaries starting from Dh1,000 going up to Dh15,000 for some specialised roles, Al Bayan daily reported.

In order to support the stability of the local labour market, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation launched innovative interactive features on the platform to enhance the flexibility of transition and reduce operational burdens for establishments that have a workforce surplus.

Deepa Sud, CEO of Plum Jobs, has said there is a greater shift towards recruiting experienced leadership with more specialised and technical capabilities in the UAE.

The job market will improve but it will take a while to reach the pre-pandemic level of 2019, she said, adding that technology-based roles continue to be in high demand. Meanwhile, jobs related to sales, business development and customer experience have seen an increase in salaries as many companies focus their priorities on client acquisition, engagement and retention.

