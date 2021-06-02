UAE jobs: Hiring for banks in Abu Dhabi tomorrow

Candidates outside the UAE will also be considered for the jobs.

More job opportunities will be available tomorrow to UAE residents who are looking for openings in the local banking sector.

Walk-in interviews for the posts of sales officers will take place in Abu Dhabi on June 3, 2021, to recruit candidates who have good knowledge to sell credit cards and personal loans. The candidates should have excellent communication skills and direct and tele sales experience also in the UAE.

The selected candidates will be offered an attractive salary package plus incentives and must be able to join immediately. While going for walk-in interviews, candidates must bring along a copy of an updated CV.

Interested candidates must reach office No. 501, United Arab Bank Building, Khalifa Street, Abu Dhabi tomorrow for walk-in interviews between 10am to 4pm.

Candidates who are freshers but have relevant banking sales experience in credit cards and personal loans, and living outside the UAE, will also be considered for the jobs. They can email their CVs to info@mandm-marketing.ae.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com