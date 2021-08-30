UAE jobs: Firms hiring engineers, office secretary; salary Dh4,000 to Dh7,000

Find out which companies have vacancies

Various companies are recruiting for a variety of vacant positions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The firms are hiring for the posts of civil engineer, purchase officer, biomedical engineer and office secretary, among others. Salaries range between Dh4,000 to Dh7,000 a month.

Below is the list of vacancies:

>> Purchase officer: A construction company is looking to recruit a purchase officer with two to five years of experience. Candidates with experience in the UAE construction sector should apply for a full-time job.

>> Civil site engineer agriculture/landscaping: A well-reputed construction company based in Abu Dhabi is looking for a civil site engineer for agricultural/landscaping projects. The candidate must have 1-2 years of UAE or GCC experience. Previous experience with Abu Dhabi municipality will be an advantage. Candidate must hold a BE agriculture/civil engineering or equivalence certificate. UAE driving licence will be an advantage.

>> Biomedical sales engineer/product manager: A healthcare company in Dubai is looking for a biomed sales engineer/product manager who has experience in the sales and marketing of medical equipment for ICU and radiology. The selected candidate will be offered a Dh5,000-7,000 salary, plus allowances, visa and commission. The candidate must be target-oriented and have good contacts in the healthcare industry. A driving licence holder will be preferred.

>> Biomedical engineer: A healthcare firm in Dubai is looking for a biomedical engineer who has experience in the installation, calibration and maintenance of medical equipment for ICU and radiology. The selected candidate will receive a Dh4,000-5,000 salary plus allowances and visa. A driving licence holder will be preferred.

>> Office secretary: An automobile firm in Dubai is seeking an energetic and capable administrative secretary. In this role, the candidate will be responsible for processing documents, maintaining databases, and liaising with the public. He/she may also be required to manage office supplies.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com