UAE jobs: Best companies to grow your career revealed

Professional network LinkedIn has announced its top UAE companies list for 2021. The list identifies the best places for professionals to grow their careers and develop their skills.

Driven by LinkedIn data, the reflects the current state of the economy.

Retail companies made up 40 per cent of the UAE’s 2021 top companies. Leaders include Landmark Group, Majid Al Futtaim, Al Tayer Group, and Al Futtaim. Two management and financial consultancy firms, PwC and Deloitte, were also among the companies making an impact in the UAE’s professional world. Mubadala, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), GE and Procter & Gamble (P&G) were also among the top workplaces.

Lynn Chouman, MENA News Editor at LinkedIn, said: “As we continue to navigate the unpredictable and unique recovery landscape, it is more important than ever to bring to life our vision of creating economic opportunity for every member of the workforce. While we acknowledge the global economic challenges of the crisis, we also believe it is crucial we acknowledge and celebrate the resilience and efforts displayed by organisations who have stayed strong and helped their employees grow despite the circumstances.

“We are seeing companies spanning various sectors across the UAE, highlighting the possibilities of agility and growth across sectors."