UAE jobs: Banks on hiring spree, offer monthly salary up to Dh5,000

Candidates must be available to join immediately

If you’re looking for a job in the UAE’s banking sector, here’s an opportunity for you.

A two-day walk-in-interview for the jobs of sales officers at leading UAE banks will begin on Wednesday (May 19), offering up to Dh5,000 salary plus other incentives on achieving sales targets.

The candidates must have a minimum of two-three years of personal loan sales experience in the UAE in the Islamic finance and conventional banking sector, excellent communication skills, and relationship-building skills. They must be available to join immediately.

A survey by Bayt.com in March revealed that the majority of UAE companies would be hiring entry-level staff, especially junior executives while sales executives, receptionists, and sales managers are the top roles employers in the UAE are looking for this year.

The selected candidates will be offered between Dh4,000 to Dh5,000 salary but the amount could go up further for the top-performing candidates.

People holding a high-school diploma or equivalent can apply for jobs. But Arabic and bilingual speakers will have an added advantage.

Walk-in interviews will run for two days on May 19 and May 20 from 10am to 2pm at Masaood Tower 2, Office No. 302-304, next to Al Futtaim Toyota Auto Mall, Port Saeed, Deira, Dubai.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com