- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE jobs: Banks on hiring spree, offer monthly salary up to Dh5,000
Candidates must be available to join immediately
If you’re looking for a job in the UAE’s banking sector, here’s an opportunity for you.
A two-day walk-in-interview for the jobs of sales officers at leading UAE banks will begin on Wednesday (May 19), offering up to Dh5,000 salary plus other incentives on achieving sales targets.
The candidates must have a minimum of two-three years of personal loan sales experience in the UAE in the Islamic finance and conventional banking sector, excellent communication skills, and relationship-building skills. They must be available to join immediately.
A survey by Bayt.com in March revealed that the majority of UAE companies would be hiring entry-level staff, especially junior executives while sales executives, receptionists, and sales managers are the top roles employers in the UAE are looking for this year.
The selected candidates will be offered between Dh4,000 to Dh5,000 salary but the amount could go up further for the top-performing candidates.
People holding a high-school diploma or equivalent can apply for jobs. But Arabic and bilingual speakers will have an added advantage.
Walk-in interviews will run for two days on May 19 and May 20 from 10am to 2pm at Masaood Tower 2, Office No. 302-304, next to Al Futtaim Toyota Auto Mall, Port Saeed, Deira, Dubai.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Two on trial for assaulting, killing...
Defendants’ lawyer rule out criminal intent and argue a quarrel ... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
179 arrested in Abu Dhabi for begging during...
The police deployed special teams to nab beggars during the holy month READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Gang of 7 nabbed for trying to sell 115kg of ...
Little did they know, the Sharjah Police were waiting for them in... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Hot, dusty forecast for Monday
It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of fog... READ MORE
-
News
Expo 2020 Dubai tickets will be affordable to...
They can be bought directly from the Expo 2020 Dubai website, through ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE jobs: Banks on hiring spree, offer salary up...
Candidates must be available to join immediately READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India's daily deaths rise by a record 4,...
India’s tally of coronavirus infections crosses 25 million READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi airlifts Covid-positive family from India...
The Covid positive family was evacuated from India amid Saudi’s ... READ MORE