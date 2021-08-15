UAE jobs: Banks hiring relationship officers; salary Dh7,000, plus incentives

Recruitment executives say finance is one of the top sectors in the UAE that will see an increase in workforce this year.

Banks in the UAE are hiring relationship officers, offering a salary of up to Dh7,000 plus incentives.

Candidates who wish to apply for the jobs must have good communication and interpersonal skills and sales experience, preferably in selling credit cards and personal loans.

The banks will give preference to those candidates who are willing to join immediately.

Recruitment industry executives say that finance is one of the top sectors in the UAE that will see an increase in its workforce this year.

As the economy recovers and demand for banking products grows, banks will be looking to rehire employees in 2021 after they had laid off a number of workers at the height of the pandemic last year, especially in the sales department, due to a decline in demand for banking products.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE jobs amid Covid: Which sectors are hiring

>> Dubai: New foundation to upskill Indian workers

The mid-career jobs will offer Dh5,000 to Dh7,000 salary to candidates who have two-to-five-year experience as a sales executive.

Walk-in interviews for the jobs will take place from August 16 to 19 from 10am to 2pm at Office No. 302, Al Masaood Tower, above Al Tadawi Medical Centre, Port Saeed, Deira, Dubai.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com