afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 1, 2021 | Last updated on June 1, 2021 at 01.44 pm

UAE jobs: 7 categories to get work in Sharjah government departments

When living expenses increase, salaries must be increased accordingly: Sheikh Sultan

The Sharjah Government is studying employment requests from seven categories of Emiratis.

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, said they would be given jobs in government departments.

This came as Sheikh Sultan announced on a live television programme that the minimum salary in Sharjah has been raised to Dh25,000.

The seven categories are: Retirees who lost their pension; those who resigned due to certain violations; married women; elderly women; those with low income; those receiving assistance from the social affairs department; and high school graduates unable to pursue higher education due to financial constraints.

Sheikh Sultan said a special committee is studying the requests of the seven categories.

In the same programme, Sheikh Sultan said he understands the struggles of low-income Emiratis.

“I will not let people with low incomes struggle. When living expenses increase, the salaries must be increased accordingly,” he said.

He said the government would exert all efforts to raise the living standards of every citizen in the Emirate.

“There is an information box that contains information about applicants for employment. When I asked the number of applicants, I found that it was more than 12,000, which is shocking.”

Sharjah Ruler approves Dh51.9 million to help debt cases

The Sharjah Ruler urged job-seekers to have patience.

A top official at the Department of Human Resources said the team has been coordinating with government departments to implement Sheikh Sultan’s directives.

“Everyone will have a job within a few months,” he said.

While announcing that the minimum salary for citizens has been raised from Dh17,500 to Dh25,000, Sheikh Sultan had said: “I checked the details on expenses incurred by families and determined the minimum salary that will ensure a decent life for them.”

In December 2020, Sharjah had approved its largest-ever budget. Of the Dh33.6-billion budget, 47 per cent was allocated for salaries.

The budget aimed to provide social support and assistance to those who deserve it.