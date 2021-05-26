UAE jobs: 3-day recruitment drive in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Walk-in interviews will take place from May 29 to May 31 from 10am to 2pm in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

A three-day recruitment drive for vacancies of sales executives for leading UAE banks will begin from Saturday, May 29, in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. (Click here for latest UAE job vacancies)

UAE residents who have sales experience in the banking sector, good knowledge of retail banking products such personal loans and credit cards, and strong communication and selling skills can apply for the jobs.

The selected candidates will be offered an attractive salary plus incentives, annual performance-based increments, medical insurance and visa. They will be based in Dubai and Abu Dhabi offices of the UAE banks.

As the UAE economy stabilises after the Covid-19 pandemic, certain sectors are recovering quickly and consumer confidence is also on the rise. This has prompted banking to increase lending again and recruit more people sales executives. The UAE banks also have ample liquidity now, reaching pre-Covid-19 levels.

Walk-in interviews will take place from May 29 to May 31 from 10am to 2pm in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

In Dubai, walk-in interviews will take place on 1st floor, City Bay Business Centre, Abu Hail.

In Abu Dhabi, interested candidates can walk into office No.702, GTH Building, Tourist Club Area, Electra Street.

