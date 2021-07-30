UAE is top destination for Indian job-seekers: Minister

GCC region made up four of the five top destinations for overseas work among Indian workers.

The UAE is the most popular destination for Indians seeking work abroad, the Indian Parliament was told on Thursday citing statistics for the last five years from the government’s Bureau of Immigration.

V Muraleedharan, the Minister of State for External Affairs, told Lok Sabha, the lower House of Parliament, that the GCC region made up four of the five top destinations for overseas work among both Indian professionals and blue collar workers.

The US is the only non-Gulf country among the top five, Muraleedharan told Lok Sabha member Dr. Manoj Rajoria, who sought to know "country-wise, where the maximum number of India’s youth travel abroad for jobs".

The UAE is followed by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, US and Oman, in descending order, the Minister said.

"With a view to facilitate safe and legal overseas employment to the youth, especially from vulnerable sections of society, aspiring for jobs abroad, the government has put in place the e-Migrate portal with details of registered recruiting agents in the country," he added. "The portal also details the names of unregistered/illegal agents functioning in various states," in order to caution job-seekers falling prey to cheating.

Under India’s Emigration Act, semi-skilled and unskilled workers going abroad are required to obtain prior emigration clearance from the office of Protector of Emigrants (POE). Professions notified by the POE from time to time also require prior emigration clearance.

In the last five years overseas workers requiring prior emigration clearance have come from the following states in descending order of numbers, Muraleedharan said. These states are Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.