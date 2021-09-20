UAE is best Arab country for future readiness

The UAE ranked third globally in the use of modern technologies and fourth in attracting talent.

The UAE has been ranked among the world’s most future-ready countries — first in the Arab world and third among 27 emerging global economies, according to an international report published in partnership with Google.

Globally, the country is at the 23rd spot among 123 nations in the Future Readiness Index report issued by the Portulans Institute, an independent research and educational centre based in the US.

The report aims to provide countries with a valuable tool to measure their future readiness, and serve as a guide for their strategy choices and policy decisions.

The index measures four main pillars: Institutions and infrastructure, technology, talent, and innovation, in addition to sub-pillars.

The UAE ranked third globally in monitoring skills and the use of modern technologies; fourth in attracting talent; and sixth in growing talent.

It was also placed among the top 30 countries in 10 sub-pillars that focused on readiness, agility, technology, digital transformation, and investment in human capital.

Results of the index were announced during a virtual session held as part of the 11th edition of Concordia Annual Summit.

Speakers highlighted the most pressing challenges and opportunities in the post Covid-19 era, and the need to enhance readiness and agility of digital transformation.

Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, said accelerating digital transformation has played a critical role in ensuring business and services continuity amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The current trends in digital transformation require a comprehensive review of government work, the legislative and legal system and related infrastructure, she added.

The UAE’s ‘Principles of the 50’ and ‘Projects of the 50’ are part of its efforts to promote future readiness, the minister explained.

The 10 principles act as a roadmap for the future and focus on building the best and most dynamic economy in the world, investing in human capital, developing the educational system, recruiting talent and continuously building skills, as well as promoting digital, technical and scientific excellence of the UAE.

