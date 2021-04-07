UAE is a model to be emulated, health official says

Burj Khalifa lights up with motivational video to encourage people to keep faith in country's capability to overcome Covid-19 crisis.

Giving the message of resilience and optimism loud and clear on the occasion of World Health Day, Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa lit up with a motivational video by the Ministry of Health and Prevention aiming to encourage people to keep faith in the UAE's capability to pass the Covid-19 crisis.

Watch: UAE celebrated World Health Day by paying a befitting tribute to the country’s healthcare workers through a motivational video that was projected on the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/h88tAFPaoV — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) April 7, 2021

Calling UAE a ‘model to be emulated’ by the world, Dr Mohamed Salim Al Olama, MoHAP Under-Secretary and Head of Board of Directors of the Emirates Health Services Establishment (EHSE), said: “World Health Day is an important occasion to celebrate the achievements of the UAE in managing and governing the Covid-19 phase in a way that enhanced its competitiveness in the healthcare field globally. This day is also an opportunity to affirm the country’s well-established approach towards achieving health fairness and equality as a model to be emulated, thanks to the forward-looking vision and the presence of qualified teams well-determined to continue the march of the state's achievements.”

Giving out his message to keep trusting the country’s healthcare system, Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al-Owais, UAE’s Minister of Health, said: “The UAE continues to make use of its resources and capabilities to provide high-quality health services, lab tests, and vaccinations. This is in line with the state’s strategy aimed at enhancing business sustainability and national resilience in the management of health crises and emergencies, through the readiness and proactive plans and the exploitation of innovative solutions and sophisticated infrastructure.”

“This, in turn, boosts the confidence in the health system and its capability to protect people’s health and cultivate the spirit of optimism and reassurance that the recovery phase is just around the corner, something that confirms that the UAE is moving firmly and steadily towards global leadership leaving behind all crises and challenges. According to the 2020 Legatum Prosperity Index, the UAE has ranked first in the world in the Health Care Coverage Index,” added Al-Owais.

Dr Youssif Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Establishment (EHSE), highlighted the MoHap’s success in cementing its position among the long-standing institutions applying the best international standards and practices. “This is evident by the international accreditation in crisis management the UAE has received by proving its readiness, proactive plans, and the provision of appropriate work programmes to ensure business continuity. In addition, we have also received international accreditation in innovation and knowledge management becoming the world’s first government entity achieving the Platinum category.”

Dr. Al Serkal also lauded the ministry’s success in promoting digital health practices and telemedicine as a future roadmap … as well as creating research centres to improve readiness to confront future diseases. He underlined the ministry’s commitment to integrating innovative technology in diagnostic and treatment methods by making use of predictive data to achieve sustainability and health security.

In a statement, MoHap stated: “According to the World Health Organization, this year’s theme is ‘Building a fairer, healthier world for everyone’. This comes at a time when the UAE has announced the start of the production of the first anti-Coronavirus vaccine in the region, bearing the name “Hayat-Fax; and the launch of a purpose-built research and development hub for life sciences, biotechnology, and vaccine production – the first-of-its-kind in the Arab world…In the same context, the UAE national vaccination programme achieved the vaccination of over 62.57% of the targeted category. Such achievements reflect the commitment of the wise leadership to the health and safety of community members through covering and vaccinating the largest population and providing all kinds of vaccines for all nationalities free of charge.”