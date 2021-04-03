UAE: Indians can verify job offer letters on consulate app

Consulate officers will check for genuineness of the offer letters and inform job seekers.

Job offers received by Indian expatriates in the UAE can now be verified through an app powered by the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

Siddhartha Kumar Baraily, Consul for press, information, culture (PIC) and education, said job seekers can upload their offer letters on the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK) mobile app in a PDF format.

"Consulate officers will check for genuineness of the document and inform job seekers. The service will curb job frauds that Indians in the UAE often fall victim to. We urge more Indian nationals to use this service,” he explained.

The PBSK app, launched by the Indian Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on January 21, has had a sizeable number of downloads since its launch, according to Baraily.

“We get multiple queries on all our platforms. Currently, majority of the queries are related to labour issues, a few ask for legal counselling, and others are job-related,” he explained.

Apart from job offer letter genuineness, the app also provides services for distressed female workers, marriage and legal counselling, worker-related issues, e-migrate, death registration, and several other consular services, explained the Consul.

"One can also check for procedures to verify educational documents,” he said.

“Distressed individuals can chat with the PBSK staff and book counselling sessions with PBSK via the app. The mission is adding more functionalities to the app, including introducing multiple regional languages," added Baraily.

Breakfast with CG

Meanwhile, the mission organised another edition of its Breakfast with the CG over the weekend. Dr Aman Puri, Consul-General of India to Dubai, visited Ashok Leyland manufacturing assembly plant in Ras Al Khaimah this Friday to interact with the Indian workforce. “The Consul-General emphasised workers to focus on savings and figure out savings plans for retirement. He is focused on empowering workers to become self-reliant,” said Baraily.

“We want to raise awareness about the services that are available for the Indian diaspora. A big part of the outreach programme was also organised to educate workers about unscrupulous agents. Many people still don’t know where the Indian Consulate is located, for example,” he explained.

The Consul-General urged Indian workers to remain connected with the Consulate through the PBSK mobile app and its toll-free number 80046342 for any assistance. Those in distress can also e-mail their queries on PBSK.dubai@mea.gov.in.

