UAE: Indian worker commits suicide in Dubai

Filed on May 23, 2021

The company owner said the deceased had not shown up at work for three days and the room he lived in had been closed for those days.

A 34-year-old Indian worker committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his residence in Al Riffa area in Dubai, police said.

Initial investigations revealed there was no foul play in the death of the worker identified as K.M. Col. Juma Khalfan Al Muhairi, Director of Al Riffah Police station, said the police had received a missing person report from his company.

When a police team went to his residence and broke the door open, they found the worker’s body hanging from the ceiling fan. The forensic report and evidence such as fingerprints collected by the inspectors at the crime scene proved that the man had committed suicide.

