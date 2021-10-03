UAE: Indian wins Dh10m in Big Ticket draw, untraceable
The winner's contact numbers in India are not reachable
Naheel Nizamudeen, an Indian national, won grand prize of Dh10 million in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi series 232 draw held on Sunday.
Listen to this story and more on the 8@8 with David Light podcast
Nizamudeen won with ticket number 278109 purchased on September 26.
However, Nizamudeen, who has given an address of Kollam district of Kerala state, couldn’t be reached by the show host on both of his contact numbers.
An automated message in English and Malayalam languages said the incoming call facility was unavailable and will be resumed after recharge. Another contact number was not reachable.
The organisers said they will continue to try and contact Nizamudeen.
Meanwhile, Angelo Fernandes, an Indian expat living in Saudi Arabia, won second prize of Dh1 million with his ticket number 000176 bought on September 25.
-
Weather
UAE on full alert as Cyclone Shaheen hits region
The general public has been reminded to adhere to all safety... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather bureau issues code red alert for...
Residents will have to be "extremely vigilant" as "hazardous weather... READ MORE
-
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Hatta parks, facilities...
Mountainous and low-lying areas, and coasts and valleys are likely to ... READ MORE
-
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen spotted 250km off Fujairah,...
Brace for thick clouds that could be accompanied by rainfall in some ... READ MORE
-
News
10 facts about Venus, the next stop in UAE's...
KT rounds up some interesting facts about this 'incredibly hot' planet READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
US official to lobby Congress to end world fair...
The UAE instead financed the pavilion of its key security partner,... READ MORE
-
Football
UAE stadium capacity increased to 80% for...
Earlier, the stadium capacity for football matches in UAE was capped... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai announces Pfizer booster shots for some...
Vaccination services will be available on an appointment basis only READ MORE
Technology
WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram down for users
4 October 2021
Weather
UAE on full alert as Cyclone Shaheen hits region
4 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
35 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?