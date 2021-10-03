UAE: Indian wins Dh10m in Big Ticket draw, untraceable

The winner's contact numbers in India are not reachable

Naheel Nizamudeen, an Indian national, won grand prize of Dh10 million in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi series 232 draw held on Sunday.

Listen to this story and more on the 8@8 with David Light podcast

Nizamudeen won with ticket number 278109 purchased on September 26.

However, Nizamudeen, who has given an address of Kollam district of Kerala state, couldn’t be reached by the show host on both of his contact numbers.

An automated message in English and Malayalam languages said the incoming call facility was unavailable and will be resumed after recharge. Another contact number was not reachable.

The organisers said they will continue to try and contact Nizamudeen.

Meanwhile, Angelo Fernandes, an Indian expat living in Saudi Arabia, won second prize of Dh1 million with his ticket number 000176 bought on September 25.