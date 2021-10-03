News
UAE: Indian wins Dh10m in Big Ticket draw, untraceable

Ashwani Kumar /Abu Dhabi
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com Filed on October 3, 2021
Supplied photo

The winner's contact numbers in India are not reachable

Naheel Nizamudeen, an Indian national, won grand prize of Dh10 million in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi series 232 draw held on Sunday.

Nizamudeen won with ticket number 278109 purchased on September 26.

However, Nizamudeen, who has given an address of Kollam district of Kerala state, couldn’t be reached by the show host on both of his contact numbers.

An automated message in English and Malayalam languages said the incoming call facility was unavailable and will be resumed after recharge. Another contact number was not reachable.

The organisers said they will continue to try and contact Nizamudeen.

Meanwhile, Angelo Fernandes, an Indian expat living in Saudi Arabia, won second prize of Dh1 million with his ticket number 000176 bought on September 25.


Ashwani Kumar

I am a newspaperman from the emirate of Abu Dhabi. A journalist at heart. I get my stories from the streets. A south Indian born in the Hindi heartland, I easily connect with people from different nationalities and cultures. I am calm like a monk, sensitive and very patient reporter. On the ground, I cover a range of topics related to community, health, embassy, tourism, transport, business and sports. I will go out on a leg to do what’s right and stand by what I believe in.



