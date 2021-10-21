UAE: Indian singer KS Chithra receives Golden Visa
She was awarded the visa in Dubai
Indian playback singer KS Chithra, known for her soulful voice, is the latest celebrity to be bestowed with the UAE Golden Visa.
The musician from Kerala was awarded the 10-year residence visa in Dubai by the director general of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri.
Taking to social media, the popular singer wrote, “So pleased honoured & privileged to receive the UAE golden visa from H.E.Major general Mohammad Ahmed Al Marri, the chief of Dubai immigration today morning (sic).”
She is a six-time National Film Awards winning singer who has made her mark in the Indian playback industry.
In a career spanning over four decades, the singer has recorded over 25,000 songs in various Indian languages.
Known as the “Nightingale of South India”, she has lent her voice to Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Oriya, Hindi, Assamese and Bengali films.
ALSO READ:
>> Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan receives Golden Visa
>> Meet the five Malayalam actors who received the Golden Visa
She joins the prestigious list of celebrities from South India like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and Prithviraj Sukumaran who have received the coveted Golden Visa.
Since its launch in 2019, the UAE’s Golden Visa has been honouring the best of the best across all fields, including entertainment.
The 10-year visa aims to attract and retain the brightest expat talent in the UAE.
