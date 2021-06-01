- EVENTS
UAE: Indian passport agency BLS relocates to new address in Abu Dhabi
The centre is open from 9am to 6pm, with the last token offered by 4.30pm.
BLS International, the outsourcing agency for processing Indian passports and visas, has relocated to a new facility in Abu Dhabi.
The centre has relocated to Shams Boutik Mall, Al Reem Island. The centre is open from 9am to 6pm, with the last token offered by 4.30pm.
An official at the Indian Embassy confirmed the development.
"The BLS centre is relocated to Al Reem Island. Indian expat community members can now visit Shams Boutik Mall to avail the services," an official said.
BLS International continues to offer premium lounge service at its facility located in Al Muhairi Building. Also, a new centre was opened earlier this year in the industrial area of Musaffah behind Danube Homes and Abu Dhabi Labor Court.
The new address:
Shams Boutik Mall,
Level 1, Shop No 32,
Al Rayfah Street,
Al Reem Island
